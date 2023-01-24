Egypt: Sisi meets CIA Director to discuss stronger security cooperation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met CIA Director William Burns in Cairo on Monday to discuss security cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen it.

According to the official spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency, the meeting was also attended by the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Abbas Kamel.

READ: We did not preserve, protect or take proper care of the revolution; that's the reality

"During the meeting Sisi stressed the strength of Egypt-US relations," said the spokesman, "and the importance that Egypt attaches to strengthening the firm cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially at the security and intelligence levels, and to support efforts to restore stability in the Middle East in light of the challenges."

Burns reiterated the importance and strength of the US relationship with Egypt. Washington's aspiration for the coming period is to develop cooperation and partnership with Egypt, which is considered a pillar of regional security and stability.

READ: Egypt to launch social dialogue to build balance for upcoming fiscal year