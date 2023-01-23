Egypt to launch social dialogue to build balance for upcoming fiscal year

Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, announced on Sunday that the government is to launch social dialogue about the upcoming fiscal years which starts by July, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, Maait said that the social dialogue, which was set to start in the few coming weeks, was proposed by President Abdul Fattah Al- Sisi.

"We are targeting just distribution of budget appropriations that considers responding to the development needs for all areas and social castes, concentrating on development priorities and widening protection of social network," Maait said.

He added: "We are committed to meeting the needs of the citizens and decreasing effects of inflation on them, as well as achieving economic targets through reinforcing financial control, competitiveness of Egyptian economy, improving work environment and easing procedures to encourage investments."

The industrial, trade, business people, youths, MPS, women, pioneers, economic experts, journalists, researchers and university professors are to take part in the social dialogue.

READ: Egypt official calls for closure of prisoners of conscience file