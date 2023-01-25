Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egyptians discover Roman city on the Nile

Egyptian archeologists have discovered a 1,800 year old Roman city on the banks of the River Nile. The discovery was one of several made recently in the city of Luxor, known in antiquity as Thebes, and the Egyptian government will be hoping for an increase in tourism following the many years of unrest faced by the North African country.
January 25, 2023 at 5:20 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Videos & Photo Stories
