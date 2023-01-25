Egyptians discover Roman city on the Nile

Egyptian archeologists have discovered a 1,800 year old Roman city on the banks of the River Nile. The discovery was one of several made recently in the city of Luxor, known in antiquity as Thebes, and the Egyptian government will be hoping for an increase in tourism following the many years of unrest faced by the North African country.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.