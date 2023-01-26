Libya: UN envoy demands neighbours' support for dialogue between Libyan parties

The envoy of the UN Secretary-General in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, has announced that he is visiting Algeria as part of a tour of Libya's neighbours to seek support for a dialogue between Libyan parties to overcome its political crisis, Anadolu has reported. Bathily was received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers, on Wednesday.

Such support, said the envoy, could come through helping the Libyan parties and enabling them to find ways for dialogue to overcome the crisis, which has lasted for more than ten years. "From the beginning, Algeria supported the mission I was entrusted with, and it also supported UN endeavours in Libya. I am sure that the Libyans will listen to neighbouring Algeria, which is considered a country affected by the repercussions of the crisis."

READ: Why has the director of the CIA just visited Libya?

Bathily arrived in Algeria on Tuesday and held a working meeting with Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, discussing the latest developments, said the foreign ministry in Algiers. It added that Lamamra affirmed Algeria's support for the UN efforts in this direction, and emphasised its willingness to put its expertise at Libya's disposal, especially to achieve national reconciliation and organise elections.

Libya is experiencing a political crisis due to the presence of two governments. The Government of National Stability in the east is headed by Fathi Bashagha, appointed by the House of Representatives. The Government of National Unity in Tripoli is recognised by the UN and headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who refuses to hand over power to anyone other than a democratically-elected individual and a duly-elected parliament.

To solve this crisis, the UN is sponsoring negotiations between the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to reach an agreement on a constitutional basis that leads to elections. However, the negotiations are stumbling.

WATCH: Women & children choke on Israeli tear gas in hospital