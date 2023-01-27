France, Iraq sign strategic partnership treaty

France and Iraq signed a strategic partnership treaty, the French presidency announced on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, visited France on 26-27 January, where he met President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement by the Elysee Palace.

READ: Iraq PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran

"A strategic partnership treaty was signed to strengthen bilateral relations and establish a formal and permanent framework for the diversified and comprehensive relationship in various areas of cooperation," the statement said.

Al-Sudani and Macron discussed the developments in Ukraine and condemned the attacks targeting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Macron also guaranteed France's support for countering Daesh terrorism as long as Bagdad seeks it, according to the statement.

READ: Iraq looks to host 2027 Asian Cup following Gulf Cup success