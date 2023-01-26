Iraq looks to host 2027 Asian Cup following Gulf Cup success

Iraq is reportedly looking to host the 2027 Asian Cup football tournament, following the successful hosting of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which the home side went onto win for a fourth time.

According to Doha News, the President of Iraq's Football Association (IFA), Adnan Dirjal, said that "the new era of stability" has opened up an opportunity for the country to host the continental competition, alongside current bidder Saudi Arabia.

The Governor of Basra, the city which recently hosted the Gulf Cup, Asaad Al-Eidani, also backed Dirjal's comments and was quoted by the Iraqi News Agency as saying "Iraq has become safe and deserves a lot, and this is proven by the current championship, which recorded a high success rate, and we must strive to host the Asian Championship in Iraq".

"Saudi Arabia is the only country to host the Asian Championship in 2027, and there may be a partnership between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to host this tournament, and Iraq may host it alone," he added.

In 2007, Iraq won the Asian Cup for the first time, after defeating three-time winners, Saudi Arabia 1-0; the occasion was said to have united the war-torn country which had been divided by years of sectarian violence.

Saudi Arabia became the sole remaining bidder for the 2027 Asian Cup in December of last year, after India withdrew its bid.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, congratulated Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani, on successfully organising the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup and winning the tournament. Iraq beat Oman 3-2 in the finals, to lift the trophy for the first time since 1988.

"I have the pleasure to send to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes for further achievements and to the fraternal people of Iraq further progress and prosperity," Bin Salman stated.

However, the victory was marred by a deadly stampede ahead of the game, after thousands of ticketless fans gathered outside Basra International Stadium, leaving at least four people dead and dozens injured. Controversy also arose with neighbouring Iran, which objected to Iraq's Prime Minister and Sadrist leader, Moqtada Al-Sadr, referring to the tournament as the "Arabian" instead of the Persian Gulf, going as far as to summoning the Iraqi ambassador in protest over the use of the "fake name".

