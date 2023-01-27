Palestine Islamic Jihad Movement condemns Israel massacre in Jenin refugee camp

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad Al-Nakhala, has condemned the Israeli aggression on Jenin refugee camp in the northern Occupied West Bank, which resulted in the death of nine people, including an elderly woman, on Thursday morning.

"This is a day of jihad and a day of the Palestinian people who did not stop fighting and resisting, and the martyrs today are leading the ranks and shaping our future with their unity, blood and fighting," Al-Nakhala said in the statement.

He added that the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Jenin and the valiant West Bank will not stop the resistance, and the brave fighters will remain in the field and in a state of continuous protest with the Israeli enemy.

"We will not be broken and we will not back down, despite the pain, and our flags will remain raised and our guns ready to fight and defend the Palestinian people and their sacred goals," he added.

