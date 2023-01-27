Turkish Foreign Minister, OIC Head discuss repeated attacks on Quran

The Turkish Foreign Minister and the Head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Friday, discussed recent repeated attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a phone call, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and OIC Secretary-General, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, evaluated the attacks on the holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands, and the Islamic world's reactions to these attacks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On 21 January, Rasmus Paludan, an extreme-right Swedish-Danish politician, burned a copy of the holy Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, under police protection and with permission from the authorities, drawing a wave of condemnations from across the Arab and Islamic worlds .

The next day, Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group, Pegida, tore out pages from a copy of the holy Quran in The Hague and then burned the pages, and then posted video of the provocation online.

