Israel's police arrest protesters during crackdown 

Israeli occupation police on Friday arrested six protesters as they cracked down on several protests organised in Israel to mourn the ten Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Arab48, the Israeli occupation police clamped down on a protest organised by Israelis in the city of Haifa, including Arab and Jews.

The Israeli police arrested six protesters, including Jewish activists, who condemned the Israeli massacre in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp on Thursday.

An Arab48 reporter disclosed that Israeli police arrested the protesters because they raised the Palestine flag during the protest.

Meanwhile, tens of protesters gathered at the entrance of the city of Um Al-Fahm to protest against the Israeli massacre in Jenin and mourn the Palestinian martyrs.

The protesters raised posters reading: "The occupation is the origin of terrorism… Um Al-Fahm stands beside Jenin." They chanted in support of Jenin and all Palestinian cities.

OPINION: Palestinians narrate details of Israeli attacks on Jenin

In the city of Tamra, protesters took to the streets after calls by the Municipality of Tamra and the Popular Committee in the Israeli-Arab city. Protesters raised placards reading: "Hands off Jenin… Glory to our martyrs."

Former Arab MK Sami Abu Shehadeh and several other Arab officials attended the protests.

"All the Arab Palestinian people who live in historic Palestine and diaspora are one nation," Abu Shehadeh expressed. "We have only one cause."

He continued: "We stage protests here in Haifa to reiterate that the pain of Jenin is the pain of Haifa. This is an opportunity to unite the strategy of the Palestinian strife that aims to face off the fascist [Israeli] government."

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces raided Jenin and its refugee camp, killing ten Palestinians and wounding about 20 others.