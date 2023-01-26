Israel Occupation Forces kill 9 Palestinians, wound 20 others in Jenin

Israeli Occupation Forces have killed nine Palestinians and wounded 20 others, as they raided the Occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Ministry of Health and Israeli sources said.

Four of the wounded sustained serious injuries and one of the deaths is an elderly woman, the Ministry of Health said in a brief statement.

This came as a large number of Israeli Occupation Forces raided the city and the neighbouring refugee camp, where Israeli snipers took positions on the rooftops of houses, triggering violent confrontations.

READ: Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Jenin refugee camp

The heavily-armed Israeli Occupation soldiers opened fire towards local youths attempting to block their entry, causing many deaths and injuries.

Sources from Jenin said that the Israeli Occupation Forces disconnected the power supply to the refugee camp, denied paramedics and reporter access to it and directly opened fire on an ambulance.

Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) medical workers at the scene could not evacuate the wounded as Israeli Occupation soldiers restricted access to the camp and hampered ambulances from fetching and transferring the casualties.

The Israeli Occupation Forces fired gas bombs toward the paediatric section of Jenin Government Hospital, the Ministry of Health said, causing suffocation among paramedics and patients, including mothers and children.

Israeli Occupation Army claimed that it attempted to arrest wanted Palestinians. "During an attempt to arrest them, the wanted men opened fire and were killed in an exchange of fire with our forces," the Israeli army said.

Tweets by AbujomaaGaza