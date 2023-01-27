Tens of thousands march in funerals of Jenin martyrs

Tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens in Jenin marched, on Thursday, in a solemn funeral procession for the martyrs of the Jenin massacre, which was committed by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) earlier in the morning, The Palestinian Information Centre reports.

The mourners, carrying the bodies of nine martyrs, moved from the Jenin Hospital and marched through the city's streets. Later, the martyrs were buried in cemeteries in the towns of Burqin and Yamun and Jenin refugee camp.

The martyrs are Saeb Azriqi, Izzuddin Salahat, Abdullah Al-Ghoul, Waseem Jaas, Majda Obeid (elderly woman), Mu'tasim Abul-Hasan, Mohamed Soboh and Mohamed and Nour Ghoneim (brothers).

A one-day general strike was declared on Thursday across the West Bank and Jerusalem in mourning for the victims of the Israeli raid on Jenin City and its refugee camp.

The IOF killed, on Thursday morning, at least nine Palestinians in one of the deadliest days in the Occupied West Bank since Israeli raids intensified at the start of last year.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 20 others were wounded with live ammunition in the raid on Jenin refugee camp, which was described by local media as a massacre.

An elderly woman has been reported among the dead, while four among the injured are in critical condition.

