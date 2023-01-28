US 'concerned' about escalating 'violence' in West Bank

Following the Israeli killing of ten Palestinians in Jenin, the White House has expressed deep concerns about the "escalating cycle of violence" in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking to reporters, US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby communicated: "We're certainly deeply concerned by this escalating cycle of violence in the West Bank."

Kirby also said that the US was concerned about "the rockets that have been apparently launched from Gaza," urging the Israeli occupation and the occupied Palestinians to "de-escalate".

On Friday, following the deaths of seven Israelis in an illegal Jewish settlement in occupied East Jerusalem, the White House condemned the incident, referring to it as a "heinous terror attack."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated: "[We] are shocked and saddened by the loss of life."

Jean-Pierre added: "The President has directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice."

READ: Israel's police arrest protesters during crackdown