After Israel's forces kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, 7 Israelis killed in Jerusalem

One day after Israeli occupation forces killed ten Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven Israelis and wounded three others in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Friday.

Israeli occupation police shared that the Palestinian arrived by car at 8:15 pm at a building in the Israeli settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern part of occupied East Jerusalem, and opened fire at Israelis leaving the building.

According to Magen David Adom, the Israeli ambulance service, five people were evacuated already deceased, and another two were declared dead at the hospital.

Following the attack, the gunman, identified as Khairi Alqam, 21, from occupied Jerusalem, attempted to flee, but the Israeli police killed him.

This came just one day after a large number of Israeli undercover forces, along with army soldiers, raided the refugee camp of Jenin and killed ten Palestinians, including three brothers.

It also came following a night of horrific Israeli airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip, which left hundreds of Palestinian children traumatised.

Hebrew-language media reported that Alqam had "no prior terror-related offences."

Hours after the incident, the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, Alqam's birthplace, surrounded his house and arrested his parents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an assessment with top security officials before heading to the scene of the attack with other ministers.

"This is one of the hardest terror attacks we've seen in recent years… to our knowledge, this terrorist acted alone. We are continuing to scan the area," Chief of Jerusalem District Police Doron Turgeman indicated.

Israeli settlers have been living in Neve Yaakov since the occupation of the city in 1967. Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal under international law.