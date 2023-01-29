Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack

January 29, 2023 at 2:04 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on January 24, 2023 [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]
 January 29, 2023 at 2:04 pm

Israeli settlers verbally attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, blaming him for a deadly attack inside a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, in which seven people were killed, reports Anadolu Agency.

A Palestinian gunman carried out a shooting attack near a synagogue in Neve Yaakov settlement Friday night, killing at least seven and injuring three others.

Police said the attacker was shot dead as he attempted to escape the scene on foot.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene of the attack but he was met with shouts from angry settlers.

"It's on your watch!" one man shouted. "Let's see what you do now."

Israel's newly appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Israel's newly appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

A video published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper showed Ben-Gvir while being escorted away by police amid verbal altercations with settlers.

Ben-Gvir triggered a storm of Palestinian condemnations on January 3, when he visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem amid warnings of unrest.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

In November, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about Ben-Gvir's far-right views.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a request by Ben-Gvir to allow settlers to organise a "provocative" flag march in Jerusalem.

Friday's attack came one day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
