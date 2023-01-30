Egypt, Azerbaijan presidents discuss boosting bilateral relations 

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, at the Zugulba Presidential Palace in Baku to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Al-Sisi arrived in the country on Friday as part of a tour which included an official visit to India and Armenia. In doing so, he has become the first Egyptian president to visit Azerbaijan. In a press statement issued with Aliyev, Al-Sisi stated: "I am honoured to be the first Egyptian President to visit Azerbaijan since the establishment of diplomatic relations."

According to the spokesman for Al-Sisi's office, the Egyptian leader extended his condolences on behalf of the Egyptian people over the shooting at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on Friday which left one person dead and two injured. Al-Sisi also reaffirmed the importance in confronting terrorism and extremism.

Aliyev for his part extended his gratitude to Al-Sisi and praised his leadership domestically and noted Egypt's mediating role in regional conflicts. The pair also discussed enhancing cooperation across several sectors.

Both presidents oversaw the signing of a number of joint memoranda of understanding relating to various fields including tourism, culture and water resources in addition to agreements between the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The issue of bilateral trade is expected to be discussed further during the 6th Egyptian-Azerbaijani Joint Committee, which is scheduled to convene in Cairo next year.

