Haniyeh invited to visit Tehran

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has been invited by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit Tehran. According to the movement, the invitation was made in a phone call during which Amir-Abdollahian expressed Iran's full solidarity with the Palestinian people and reiterated the Islamic Republic's support while saluting the families of the Palestinian martyrs.

Haniyeh commended the minister's invitation. "This confirms Iran's unwavering and genuine position toward Palestine and affirmed its support for the Palestinian cause and resistance," he said. The Hamas leader hailed Iran for backing the Palestinians and reinforcing their steadfastness in the face of the Israeli occupation.

In closing, Hamas said that Haniyeh condemned attacks against Iran, noting last night's drone attack against Iranian facilities.

