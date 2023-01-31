Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye signs 10-year gas deal with Oman -Turkish Energy Minister

January 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Oman, Turkey
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez in Istanbul, Turkiye on June 14, 2022 [İsa Terli/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez in Istanbul, Turkiye. [İsa Terli/Anadolu Agency]
 January 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Turkiye signed a natural gas purchase agreement with Oman to buy an annual 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas for 10 years, Turkish Energy Minister, Fatih Donmez said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Minister Donmez said that a delegation from Turkish state energy company, BOTAS, was in Oman for the agreement.

"We will purchase 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas annually and our agreement will be valid for 10 years," Fatih Donmez added.

READ: Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims'

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsOmanTurkey
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments