Turkiye signs 10-year gas deal with Oman -Turkish Energy Minister

Turkiye signed a natural gas purchase agreement with Oman to buy an annual 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas for 10 years, Turkish Energy Minister, Fatih Donmez said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Minister Donmez said that a delegation from Turkish state energy company, BOTAS, was in Oman for the agreement.

"We will purchase 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas annually and our agreement will be valid for 10 years," Fatih Donmez added.

