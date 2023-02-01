Netanyahu asks Greece to vote in Israel's favour at UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Greece on Tuesday to vote in Israel's favour at the UN, his office has revealed. The request was made during a meeting between Netanyahu and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, Netanyahu "expressed the hope that the good bilateral relations between Israel and Greece will also find expression in Greece's voting at the UN." He thanked the foreign minister for the close relations between Israel and Greece which are expressed in various fields including energy. "The prime minister also instructed the Director of the National Security Council to coordinate a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus on this issue."

Furthermore, Netanyahu and Dendias discussed the "need" to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons as well as the opportunities for expanding the cycle of peace and the Abraham Accords.

Several senior Israeli officials attended the meeting, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer; the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman; National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi; and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Major General Avi Gil.

Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz and Greek Ambassador to Israel Kyriakos Loukakis also attended the meeting.