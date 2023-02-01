Writing history using Iraqi voices: MEMO in conversation with Ross Caputi

Join us for a live conversation with Ross Caputi as we discuss the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, the siege of Fallujah and building an oral history archive made up of Iraqi voices and stories. Caputi served in the US marine corps and was stationed in Iraq, but grew disillusioned with the war and became an anti-war activist.

He is a doctoral candidate in the Department of History at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and the Director of Archives at Archive Iraq. Ross' research and writing ranges from US foreign policy, with a focus on the Anglo-American invasion and occupation of Iraq, to the social history of Italian dialects. He is also the main author of The Sacking of Fallujah: A People's History (2019).

For more interviews: MEMO in Conversation With