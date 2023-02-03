Hamas condemns Israel settler attack on Jerusalem church 

Hamas yesterday strongly condemned the storming of the Prison of Christ Chapel and the acts of vandalism by a group of Zionist settlers in occupied Jerusalem's Old City.

In a press release Hamas described the settlers' attack on the church as a "fascist and racist demeanour that contradicts international law and religious values."

The Palestinian movement stressed that the attack is part of "Israeli crimes against Palestinian holy places, historic churches, and cemeteries," adding that such crimes "aimed to Judaise the city and change its Arab and Palestinian features."

The movement renewed its call to the international community and human rights bodies and institutions to "work towards holding the Israeli settlers accountable for their crimes and violations at international courts."