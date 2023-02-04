Portuguese / Spanish / English

Netanyahu: US interference in judicial overhaul 'stupid, unnecessary'

February 4, 2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in West Jerusalem on January 30, 2023. [Israeli Gov't Press Office (GPO) - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's words relating to the planned judicial overhaul as: "Flagrant, clear, stupid and unnecessary interference."

This came during an internal meeting with members of the Likud party, Sama News Agency reported Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth disclosing on Friday.

During his meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken hinted at Washington's dissatisfaction with the planned judicial overhaul in Israel.

"Building a consensus around new proposals is the best way to make sure they are embraced and endure," Blinken told Netanyahu.

Blinken also communicated to Netanyahu during his visit to Israel that the US-Israel relationship "is strong" because it is based on shared interests and values.

