Syria: Family pulled from rubble after 40-hour rescue

Crowds in northwestern Syria celebrate as a family is pulled from the rubble of their collapsed home, following a tense 40-hour rescue operation. Rescue efforts are ongoing after two huge earthquakes hit urban centres across northern Syria and southeastern Turkiye
February 8, 2023
February 8, 2023 at 2:02 pm

