Latest News
UN: Conditions in Gaza deteriorating amidst rise in poverty
Algeria: activist arrives in France after consular intervention in Tunisia
Netanyahu: There is no substitute for our security control over West Bank
Israel: Most lethal car accidents involve Arab youth
Israel razes lands, destroys crops in Rahat
Sudan forces sign 'political consensus document' for a new government
Syria: Newborn baby rescued from rubble with umbilical cord still attached
Turkiye arrests 4 over 'provocative' posts on earthquake
Earthquake hits Palestine, with its epicentre in Nablus
Germany calls to allow entry of aid to opposition areas in Syria
39 Kuwait MPs call for prompt formation of new government
EgyptAir's losses reach $900m: minister
Yemen: Saudi ambassador and UN envoy discuss efforts to end crisis 'peacefully'
Israel Minister says no pause on settlements after US asked Israel to halt expansion
UK presses UN to open new aid routes into Syria amid earthquake crisis
