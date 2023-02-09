Bahrain, UAE discuss cooperation in numerous fields

Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday to meet President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed bilateral cooperation and joint coordination in various fields, UAE's WAM news agency reported.

The news agency said the two leaders discussed historical ties between the two countries and aspects of cooperation in a way that serves their interests, stressing the need to continue consultations in a way that serves the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab region.

Emirati-Bahrain relations have witnessed an accelerated rapprochement since they signed agreements to normalise relations with Israel in late 2020.

Last month, the king of Bahrain visited Abu Dhabi and attended a six-party summit that also included the leaders of Qatar, Jordan, Egypt and the Sultanate of Oman, and discussed enhancing stability in the region and consolidating economic cooperation.

