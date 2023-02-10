14 trucks of aid enter Syria as WFP says running out of supplies

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had crossed into northern Syria from Turkiye today, Reuters reports.

"These convoys are carrying electric heaters, tents, blankets and other items to assist these people who have been displaced as a result of this catastrophic earthquake," said spokesperson Paul Dillon, adding that the aid was bound for Idlib.

This comes as the World Food Programme (WFP) said earlier today that it was running out of stocks in northwest Syria and called to open more border crossings from Turkiye after both countries were ravaged by earthquakes.

"Northwest Syria, where 90% of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is a big concern. We have reached the people there, but we need to replenish our stocks," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Eastern Europe, told reporters.

"We are running out of stocks and we need access to bring new stocks in. The border crossing is open now, but we need to get new border crossings open."

READ: Cold, hunger, despair grip homeless as Turkiye-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000