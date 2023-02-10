Greece sends 2 planes of aid to Turkiye

Two planes carrying humanitarian aid from Greece arrived in Turkiye's Adana city yesterday.

The aid, delivered in the presence of the Greek Minister for the Climate Crisis Christos Stylianides, and Civil Protection Secretary-General Vassilios Papageorgiou, included blankets, beds, mobile clinics and other necessities.

Stylianides told Anadolu Agency that the aid came upon instructions from the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stressing on his country's "solidarity with Turkiye and those affected by the earthquake."

Two earthquakes – one magnitude 7.8 followed by another of magnitude 7.7 – struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria on Monday, leaving thousands dead and causing huge infrastructure damages in both countries. On Tuesday, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency for a period of three months in the ten states affected by the earthquake, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

