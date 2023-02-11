I am always a sucker for a good dip, and when it has aubergines, it is even more appealing. Aubergines are one of the vegetables that people either love or hate, and if you love it, there are so many ways you can have it, fried, roasted and stuffed are just a few ways we make it in the Middle East. This delicious Persian dip, kashke bademjan, is similar to the Levant's baba ghanoush or mutabbal, and is one of the most popular Persian appetisers, found on almost every Persian restaurant menu. It consists of roasted aubergine, which is bademjan and kashke, a fermented yogurt used in many Persian dishes.

This dip has so many flavours, and hits all the notes, smokiness and a bit of sweetness from the roasted aubergine, tanginess from the yoghurt, floral from the saffron, and nuttiness from the walnuts. What makes this dip even better is the fact that it is so easy to whip up and can all be done in one pan.

When roasting your aubergines, make sure to do them in batches and not to overcrowd the pan so that you can get a nice colour on them. Don't worry about them cooking through because they'll be going back into the pan to cook and turn nice and soft. You also want to make sure to use good quality saffron, otherwise you'll end up with a metallic taste, so it would be better to skip the saffron if you don't have it. Kashke isn't always easy to find, and it is an acquired taste, so Greek yogurt is a great substitute. It adds a delicious creaminess and velvety texture to the dip. This dip isn't meant to be super smooth, so you do not need a blender, the back of a fork works perfectly to mash the aubergines to your desired consistency.

Top with another dollop or two of yogurt and the caramelised onions, add a sprinkling of toasted walnuts for the perfect crunch. Serve warm or at room temperature with some bread and dive into this moreish dish.

Ingredients

2 large aubergines, cut into rounds

½ cup olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp dried mint

Salt and pepper

½ cup water

4 saffron threads soaked in 2 tbsp water

1.5 tbsp Kashke or Greek yogurt

Bread

Garnish

2-3 tbsp Kashke or Greek yogurt

2 tsp olive oil

Dried mint

Reserved fried onions

Toasted walnuts

Instructions