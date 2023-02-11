PA blames Israel for Palestine prisoner death 

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the Israeli occupation for the death of prisoner Ahmed Abu Ali, a statement issued by his office on Friday announced.

In his statement, Shtayyeh mourned the death of the Palestinian prisoner due to the "systematic medical negligence" inside Israeli jails.

He extended his condolences to the family and relatives of the prisoner, as well as to the prisoners, praying for God's blessings to be descended on his soul.

Abu Ali, 48, the father of nine children and brother of seven sisters, is from the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

He was detained in 2012 and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. He suffered from several diseases, including heart problems, diabetes and hypertension.

Shtayyeh called on the International Red Cross to urgently intervene to release prisoners, especially the sick, women and children.

