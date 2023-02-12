Latest News
/
Israel delays bill to freeze mortgage rates for first-time buyers
/
Saudi Arabia downplays geologist's warning of Red Sea quake
/
Turkey-Armenia gate opens for first time in decades to allow aid
/
Iran marks 44th anniversary of revolution as online hackers interrupt state TV coverage
/
Palestinian killed by Jewish settler in West Bank, Palestinians say
/
Death toll from powerful earthquakes in Syria rises to 3,553
/
Turkiye police detains 12 over poor quality of housing collapsed in earthquake
/
Egypt President Sisi denies dispute with Saudi Arabia, warns against online 'sedition'
/
US eases Syria sanctions to enable humanitarian aid
/
World Bank approves $120m Tunisia loan
/
Tunisia: 29 assaults against journalists during second round of legislative elections
/
Cyprus: Washed up whales linked to Syria-Turkiye earthquake
/
PA blames Israel for Palestine prisoner death
/
Diplomatic crisis: Algeria holds 200 Tunisia cars at border
/
Lapid mocks Ben-Gvir's plan to carry out major West Bank offensive
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More