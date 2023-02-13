Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye: shipments of Azerbaijani oil resume after earthquakes

February 13, 2023
Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez attends the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 9th Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan on February 03, 2023 [Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu Agency]
The loading of Azerbaijani oil at Turkiye's Ceyhan terminal resumed on Sunday, Reuters has reported.

According to a spokeswoman for BP, the terminal on Turkiye's Mediterranean coast was damaged in the devastating earthquakes that hit the country and Syria in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Ceyhan is the storage and loading point for the BTC pipeline which carries oil from Azerbaijan, as well as the Kirkuk pipeline from Iraq.

