Turkiye: shipments of Azerbaijani oil resume after earthquakes

The loading of Azerbaijani oil at Turkiye's Ceyhan terminal resumed on Sunday, Reuters has reported.

According to a spokeswoman for BP, the terminal on Turkiye's Mediterranean coast was damaged in the devastating earthquakes that hit the country and Syria in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Ceyhan is the storage and loading point for the BTC pipeline which carries oil from Azerbaijan, as well as the Kirkuk pipeline from Iraq.

