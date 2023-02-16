Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel's Likud Party holds political meeting in Dubai

The flags of the UAE and Israel fly at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the gulf emirate on 31 January 2022. [KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images]
The Board of Trustees of Israel's World Likud Party has held a political meeting in Dubai, Israeli news website Walla revealed yesterday.

According to Arab48 the Israeli news site said that about 100 Likud members arrived in Dubai and stayed at one of the luxurious hotels to mark the third anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which saw Arab states, including the UAE sign normalisation agreements with the occupation state of Israel.

Israel's former Ambassador to the UN and Chairman of World Likud, Danny Danon, provided flights for 100 Likud members, who included municipal chiefs, heads of the party's branches and activists, Walla added.

Sources from the Likud said that the members of the Board of Trustees were asked to pay $750 to $800 to participate, while World Likud covered $300 of their expenses.

World Likud is funded by international Jewish organisations in addition to the Israeli treasury. It means, Walla said, that the state paid at least 100,000 shekels ($28,230) towards the conference.

