US helicopter raid in Syria kills top Daesh member, wounds four US troops

A Daesh group leader was killed and four US troops wounded in a US helicopter raid on northeast Syria, the Defense Department said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said "an explosion on target resulted in four US servicemembers and one working dog wounded" on Thursday, adding that "the targeted Daesh senior leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed."

It did not elaborate on what Homsi's role was.

It said the raid was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance led by Kurdish fighters that has waged a years-long campaign against Daesh in the north.

READ: Operation in which Daesh ringleader was killed