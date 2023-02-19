Pakistan calls on OIC for emergency meeting on Turkiye earthquake relief

Pakistan's prime minister has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately convene an emergency meeting to discuss and decide on a coordinated relief package for Turkiye's earthquake victims.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the OIC should immediately convene a meeting, emphasising its importance in helping countries decide on a relief package for Turkiye and the victims of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake which hit the south-east of the country almost two weeks ago.

The earthquake and its aftershocks, which hit south-eastern Turkiye and north-west Syria on 6 February, killed over 45,000, left millions homeless, resulted in enormous structural damage, and sparked a worldwide relief effort.

Aside from calling for the OIC to convene an emergency meeting, Sharif also urged the international community to continue supporting the earthquake victims with collective efforts, warning that a similar situation could emerge elsewhere.

He recalled when Erdogan and the Turkish government and people helped also supported Pakistan with aid throughout previous natural disasters, such as during the earthquake in 2005, the floods in 2010, and more recently last year's floods in Pakistan

"Things are extremely difficult, but the resolve of the Turkish nation is strong", Sharif said. "Out of this challenge, there is an opportunity, and no doubt, they will convert this destruction into a wonderful construction".

The prime minister outlined the assistance Pakistan has so far provided to Turkiye, revealing that it has sent 500 tonnes of relief aid through different commercial flights and Pakistani Air Force planes, and that Islamabad hopes to send a further 1,300 tonnes by the end of this month and 1,700 tonnes in March.

A significant part of that aid would consist of winterised tents, Sharif said, as he had already apparently given directions for the rapid manufacture of those tents. He also said that Pakistan's federal cabinet and parliament had donated one month's salary to the relief fund established for the earthquake victims and those affected.

"Our rescue teams are able to rescue 14 people from the rubble. But this devastation is beyond imagination", the prime minister said.

