Erdogan: Turkiye has supported Pakistan against climate change

Turkiye has helped Pakistan to fight against the effect of climate change, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the UN Climate Conference in Geneva, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Erdogan said the Pakistan floods demonstrated the fallout from the worldwide phenomenon and vowed Turkiye would continue aid to the country.

"It's clear that the destructive effects of the climate crisis demand more collective efforts. Climate change and the problems it causes are common problems of humanity," Erdogan said in a video message to the special International Climate Conference hosted by the UN and Pakistan in Geneva.

Last year, Turkiye dispatched to Pakistan 7,500 tons of humanitarian aid material on 15 flights and 13 trains after deadly flood hit the country.

