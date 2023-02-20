Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails declare Friday a 'day of anger'

The High National Emergency Committee for Palestinian Prisoners yesterday declared that Friday will be a "day of anger" across all Israeli prisons to face the war waged against detainees by Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In a statement, the committee stressed that its struggle against the Israeli aggression on the prisoners "will not stop before the achievement of their freedom."

"The gradual struggle, which started with a revolt, will go through an open-ended hunger strike by the start of the holy month of Ramadan," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the committee called for the Palestinians everywhere to act in support of prisoners and Palestinians in Jerusalem "who have been subject to strict Israeli measures and racist practices."

According to the statement, the reason for their action is the repeated aggression of the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) on the prisoners and placing them under tight measures introduced by Ben-Gvir.

Today is the seventh day of the collective "revolt" against the IPS.

Rights groups say that there are about 4,780 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 160 children, 29 females and 914 who are held under administrative detention without charge or trial.

