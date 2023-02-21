Israel army storms Jenin

Israeli occupation forces this morning stormed the city of Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that a large number of Israeli military units stormed the city from several entrances.

The witnesses stated that the Israeli soldiers used live bullets to disperse Palestinians who came out to face them. Witnesses also reported that there was an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and gunmen.

They also noted that the forces surrounded a Palestinian house in the city, however, no further details were revealed.

For several months now the Israeli army has been carrying out operations in the northern West Bank, concentrated in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, under the pretext of pursuing wanted individuals.

READ: New York: Orthodox Jews protest Israel's illegal settlement policy