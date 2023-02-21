Portuguese / Spanish / English

New earthquake forces Turkish MP to flee interview

Watch the moment when a new earthquake rocks southern Turkiye during a live news interview with a Turkish MP. Hatay politician Lufti Kasikci made a quick getaway as the 6.3 magnitude quake hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria, leaving at least 6 dead and hundreds injured.
February 21, 2023 at 11:18 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
February 21, 2023 at 11:18 am

