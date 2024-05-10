UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of vessel east of Yemen's Aden

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said, on Friday, it had received a report of a failed hijacking attempt of a vessel 195 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Aden, Reuters reports.

The vessel’s master reported being approached by a small craft carrying five or six armed people with ladders.

Houthis in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean to show support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Maritime sources say pirates may be encouraged by a relaxation of security or may be taking advantage of the chaos caused by attacks on shipping by the Houthis.

After firing on the vessel, the people in the small craft were forced to abort their approach when the security team on the vessel returned fire, the UKMTO reported.

The vessel and its crew are reported to be safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, it said.

