Arab MK: Israel strategy is complete annihilation of Palestinian people

February 23, 2023 at 9:14 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People stage protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government's judicial regulations and far-right policies continue in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 18, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
The strategy adopted by the Israeli government headed is based on the "annihilation" of the Palestinian people in their various locations, an Arab member of Israel's parliament has warned.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is continuing the path of the government that preceded him, but at a faster pace, more ferocity, and more brazenly," member of the political leadership of Balad – The National Democratic Assembly in the Israeli Knesset Dr Jamal Zahalka said.

He stressed on the need for Palestinians to work in unity to confront the comprehensive policy of aggression pursued by Israel against the Palestinians.

He also stressed on the need for the Palestinian Authority not to continue playing according to old methods, as long as Israel changes the rules of the game.

