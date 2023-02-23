Report: Israel Army operation in Nablus a 'blow' to understandings with PA

Israeli media outlets described, on Thursday, the Israeli army operation on Wednesday in the heart of the city of Nablus, in the northern Occupied West Bank, as a "blow" to the recent understandings concluded with the Palestinian Authority on calming the situation, in exchange for the PA's withdrawal of a Security Council draft resolution condemning the Israeli settlements.

The Hebrew Channel 12 quoted Israeli security sources as saying, "despite the Palestinian Authority's fulfilment of its commitments in the understandings and the withdrawal of the draft resolution condemning Israel in the Security Council, yesterday's operation in Nablus marked a quick end to these understandings".

The Channel said "the operation was a blow to efforts to calm the security situation on the ground," as it led to the killing of eleven people and the injury of over 100 others.

Earlier this week, Hebrew media outlets revealed that the PA and Israel have reached an understanding, according to which the PA withdrew the proposed draft resolution condemning the settlements in return for Israeli "facilitations".

The Israeli Army Forces invaded, on Wednesday morning, the city of Nablus, killing eleven Palestinians, including a child and three elderly people, and injuring more than 100 others, including seven in critical condition.

