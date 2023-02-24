171 people arrested in investigations into destroyed buildings in southern Turkiye: Justice Minister

Some 171 people were arrested in investigations into destroyed buildings in southern Turkiye after 6 February earthquakes, the Justice Minister said Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"As part of the investigations on earthquakes, legal action has been taken against 583 suspects, so far," Bekir Bozdag told broadcaster CNN Turk, adding 171 of them were arrested and judicial control decision has been taken for 197 others.

"Of the 171 arrested persons, 78 are contractors, 64 are building supervisors, 11 are building owners," he added.

Bozdag said those responsible, including contractors of the buildings, the owners, supervisors, workers, and master workmen were identified separately.

"Whoever has responsibility in a collapsed building, regardless of their duty, all of them will be weighed on the scales of justice in accordance of their responsibilities, and actions will be taken as ordered by our law, without hesitation," he said.

"Those responsible will be held accountable to the Nation's judgment in front of the Nation's eyes," he added.

Earlier, Yasin Akbas, the contractor of three building complexes in Adiyaman province that were destroyed and claimed over 100 lives, was arrested in Istanbul by Istanbul Police Department Financial Crimes teams.

Some 22 people were also arrested as part of investigations into some buildings destroyed in the earthquake in Gaziantep's Nurdagi and Islahiye districts, Governor Davut Gul said on his social media accounts.

Noting that 80 people, including the contractor and building inspection officers, are still being sought, Gul said: "Independent courts will make the most fair decision."

According to the latest official figures, at least 43,556 people were killed in powerful 6 February earthquakes centred in the southern Kahramanmaras province and that struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Adiyaman, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig. Thousands of others were injured.

