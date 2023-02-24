Turkiye Embassy in Kuwait continues bringing home quake donations

The Turkish Embassy in Kuwait said, Thursday, that it continues to deliver humanitarian aid collected within the framework of the aid campaign it organised for those affected by the 6 February twin earthquakes in Turkiye, which have killed at least 43,556 people.

A statement regarding the aid was made on the Embassy's Twitter account, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We continue to deliver the in-kind aid collected within the framework of our Embassy's campaign for our citizens affected by the earthquake to our country," it said.

"We express our gratitude to our citizens and friends in Kuwait for their support."

READ: 28 nations set up 31 field hospitals in Turkiye's quake-hit southern region

Hundreds of tons of aid materials have been collected, so far, during the aid campaign, which has attracted great interest.

Shipment of the collected materials via Turkish Airlines began on 11 February. A total of 177 tons of aid materials were brought in on various flights. It was announced that the remaining aid would be sent at various time intervals.

Kuwait stands with Turkiye

Acting swiftly to support Turkiye after the earthquake disaster, Kuwait carried out humanitarian aid activities through the state, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), charities, private companies and citizens.

At the instruction of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, two military cargo planes will be deployed to run on an air bridge set up between the Arab country and Turkiye for the rapid and efficient transportation of a search and rescue team, medical team, health supplies and other post-disaster needs.

As of 23 February, within the scope of the air bridge, 11 military cargo planes carrying medical supplies, tents, blankets and food had delivered approximately 500 tons of humanitarian aid.

READ: Qatar Red Crescent ready for reconstruction of earthquake areas in Turkiye

On the instructions of Emir Sheikh Nawaf and Crown Prince, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government pledged $15 million in aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye on 9 February.

More than $67 million in aid was collected with the support of more than 129,000 people and organisations in a live donation program organised by Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs on 11 February under the theme "Kuwait is with you" for the earthquake zones in Turkiye and Syria.

In addition, on 14 February, Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development May Al-Baghli, visited Gaziantep province with Turkiye's Ambassador to Kuwait, Tuba Nur Sonmez, on a military cargo plane carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid materials to express her country's solidarity with Turkiye.

While the Kuwait Red Crescent was launching a donation campaign to cover the period between 7 February and 7 March, it signed an agreement with Qatar and the Turkish Red Crescent for a $1 million aid material commitment.

In addition, the country's leading companies had pledged to donate more than $30 million, in total.

READ: 80% of damage assessment completed in Turkiye's quake zone – Environment Minister