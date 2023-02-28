Israel deploys more troops in occupied West Bank

Israel announced on Monday that it is deploying more troops in the occupied West Bank. An extra four infantry battalions will be sent to bolster the existing forces, confirmed the Ministry of Defence.

The move follows the settler violence in the Palestinian village of Huwara, where dozens of homes and cars were set ablaze, and a 37-year-old aid worker was killed.

Following the settler violence in Huwara, south of Nablus, the Israeli occupation forces tightened their grip on the village under the pretext of searching for a Palestinian fighter who killed two Israeli soldiers at Huwara checkpoint.

The Israeli forces ordered all of the Palestinian stores along Route 60 highway in Huwara to close their doors, claiming that this was part of the "expanding security activity" on the outskirts of Nablus. The army also said that it had "increased security checks on routes leading in and out of the city."

