Hamas condemns 'incitement' by far-right Israeli minister

Hamas has condemned far-right Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his call for the Palestinian town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank to be knocked down and burned.

"His comments were an indication of the level of criminality and open incitement for the settler-militia to commit more massacres against the Palestinian people with official cover from the fascist occupation government," said Hamas spokesman Abd Al-Latif Al-Qanua. "The Palestinian people and revolutionary youth will meet this Zionist call with more unity and legitimate resistance against the occupation."

The spokesman added that Smotrich's call requires urgent international intervention in order to curb extremism and violence and hold Israeli leaders to account.

Smotrich made his genocidal comment after hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers carried out a massive attack on Palestinians and their property in the town of Huwara on Sunday evening. Dozens of homes and cars were set ablaze and a 37-year-old aid worker was killed.