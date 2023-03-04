Netanyahu's son: 'Anti-government protesters are terrorists, must be jailed'

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has described Israeli protesters against his father as "terrorists" who "must be jailed," Israeli media reported on Friday.

"They are not protesters. They are not anarchists either. They are terrorists," Yair posted on Twitter shortly after midnight on Thursday.

"A violent underground has arisen here, financed by criminals and evil billionaires. This is domestic terrorism. Even if it takes time, eventually they will be prosecuted for all their crimes," he added.

In a follow-up tweet reported by The Jerusalem Post, Yair wrote: "The European-enlightened leftists completed their transformation and became twins with their Palestinian barbarian brothers."

He added: "Today, a right-wing person entering Tel Aviv is like a Jew wearing a kippah entering Ramallah. Luckily, this time it did not end with a lynch."

