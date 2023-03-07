Gaza's students are projecting it into the future

A display of innovative works has been made in an effort to link students with the job market [Mo Asad / MiddleEastMonitor] A display of innovative works has been made in an effort to link students with the job market [Mo Asad / MiddleEastMonitor] A display of innovative works has been made in an effort to link students with the job market [Mo Asad / MiddleEastMonitor] A display of innovative works has been made in an effort to link students with the job market [Mo Asad / MiddleEastMonitor] A display of innovative works has been made in an effort to link students with the job market [Mo Asad / MiddleEastMonitor] A display of innovative works has been made in an effort to link students with the job market [Mo Asad / MiddleEastMonitor]

One hundred student projects have been put on show in Gaza highlighting the innovative works of pupils in the field of engineering, programming and graphic design.

Hosted by the Ministry of Education in Gaza, the exhibition highlights the students' entrepreneurial abilities and projects which benefit Palestinian society and communities at large.

It comes as part of the ministry's plan to develop and promote the technical education sector in Palestine and to promote the local skills to the labour market.

Many student projects in Gaza are limited by the financial restraints caused by the ongoing Israeli blockade and its repercussions which mean the local market is not open to global providers.

READ: Gaza artist uses sculptures to highlight peoples problems