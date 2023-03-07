Israel intelligence refutes Ben-Gvir's claim that demonstrators plan to kill him

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he has intelligence suggesting that some of the protesters opposed to the government's judicial overhaul are planning to assassinate him, the prime minister or his wife, Israeli media reported

"Most of them are good people, but among them are those planning the next political murder, who say 'you have to kill Ben-Gvir, Sara Netanyahu, to murder Benjamin Netanyahu,'" the Time of Israel quoted Ben-Gvir as saying.

However Israel officials have said that they do not have any intelligence or other information suggesting that someone is planning to assassinate the prime minister or any minister or Member of the Knesset. The officials added that they have no idea where Ben-Gvir got that information.

