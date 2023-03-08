Hamas warns Ben-Gvir plan to demolish homes in Ramadan will cause explosion

A senior Hamas official warned Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's plan to continue demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan will "cause an explosion against the racist Israeli government."

In a statement, member of Hamas' office in exile, Hisham Qasem, said: "Our brothers in Jerusalem are the rightful owners of the land and they will never allow Zionists to displace them and take over their homes."

Qasem added: "The Palestinian resistance is preparing for a confrontation in response to any aggression committed against our capital and our people in Jerusalem."

"Our resistance is the defensive shield against the continuous Israeli aggressions and violations everywhere."

The senior Hamas officials called on Arab and Muslim nations to "seriously act against the planned Israeli demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem," which Ben-Gvir threatens to carry out in Ramadan.

