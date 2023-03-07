Ben-Gvir orders demolition of Palestinian homes during Ramadan

Israel's extreme far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered police to demolish Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Kan News reported on Monday. A decision to stop the demolition of homes by the occupation authorities during Ramadan has been in place for years.

According to Kan News, Ben-Gvir has reversed this decision, and police plan to follow the directive despite the increased security risk that comes with it.

"The words of the colonialist and racist minister incite escalation in light of his boasting about the demolition of the homes of Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan," said the Palestinian Authority foreign ministry. "We condemn the statements of the fascist Ben-Gvir, who is inciting and working to set the area on fire."

The Israeli move, added the ministry, should be viewed in the context of attempts to Judaise Jerusalem and the crimes of ethnic cleansing and forced deportation, which affect all aspects of life for the Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem. "The government of Israel, led by [Benjamin] Netanyahu, carries full and direct responsibility for the ongoing crimes in Jerusalem."

