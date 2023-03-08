Palestine presidency: Israel waging 'all-out war' against Palestinians

Israel's daily attacks against Palestinians, the latest of which took place in the Jenin refugee camp yesterday, are an "all-out war", a spokesman for Palestinian Authority Presidency said.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Israeli government held "full responsibility" for this "dangerous escalation", which threatens to explode the situation and destroy all efforts aimed at restoring stability.

"The crime committed by the occupation forces reaffirms the Israeli government's endeavour to thwart all regional and international efforts aimed at stopping all unilateral actions, which the Israeli side insists on continuing," he said.

Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration to take immediate action and put effective pressure on the Israeli government to stop its crimes and continued aggression against the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the current events have proven that resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy and international law and giving the Palestinian people their right to freedom and independence is key to resolving the region's crises.

On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp and killed six Palestinians and wounded ten others.

READ: Israel settlers attack Palestine homes in Burin